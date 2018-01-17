Curling star Vicki Adams aiming for gold at Winter Olympics

Stranraer’s Vicki Adams says she would love to emulate curling legend Rhona Martin’s success and win Olympic gold for Team GB.

In just under a month’s time, Adams and the rest of Team Muirhead – Anna Sloan, Lauren Gray and alternate Kelly Schafer – will be competing in Pyeongchang, hoping to replicate that result in Salt Lake City 16 years ago.

The team are also defending a bronze medal they won in Sochi in 2014 and come into the Games in confident mood.

They won the European Championships in November, got to the quarter-finals of the International Bernese Ladies Cup last weekend and are competing in their final tournament before the Games at the Glynhill Ladies International looking to defend their title tomorrow (Saturday). Vicki, from Lochans, can’t wait to get started,

She told the Gazette: “We’re really looking forward to it, we’re one competition away from the real countdown to it. We go down to Manchester next week for our kitting out experience and I think that’s when it will really hit home.

“People have asked me what I remember from the last Olympics and I don’t really remember too much, it was a bit of a blur. So this time it will be nice to just be able to go out there and enjoy it.

“We did really well in 2014 but four years down the line we have improved our processes and technical aspects of our game but other countries have also trained really hard too.

“But we just need to focus on our own game and hopefully we can get to the play-offs and then see what happens.”

The first week is scheduled to begin on February 14 with a round-robin format, with the four best teams going through to the semi-finals before the final on February 25.

Asked who Adams thought were the teams to watch out for, she said: “The biggest rivals for us are Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and Korea – there has been a lot of money put into them and you can’t underestimate any of the teams. There are no easy games at this level.”

While Adams concedes she may not remember too much about her last experience of the Games, watching Martin lead GB Team to Gold in 2002 in the US is a sporting moment she’ll never forget and she would love to emulate her former coach’s success.

She said: “Rhona is still a huge role model. We are still in contact with her and catch up. It would be great to do what she did in 2002.

“I can still remember coming in from a night-time curling game and pleading with my mum to watch it. It was in America so it was a late night but it was well worth it.”