Curling: Kinnear Trophy draw made

Draw for the Kinnear Trophy, sponsored by Kinnear for Carpets, Port William, to be played at Stranraer Ice Rink on Friday, February 16.

2.40pm – Jenni Cannon, Wigtown v Janette Sloan, Loch Connel; Helen Smith, Glasserton v Katie Wright, Leswalt; W Scott, Penninghame v Maureen Parker, Castle Kennedy; Alison Cloy, Kirkmabreck v Linda Shaw, Logan.

5pm – Debbie Johnstone, Wigtown v Beth Parker, Castle Kennedy; Emma Vance, Glasserton v Limekiln Loch; Trish Boult, Penninghame v Kate Adams, Portpatrick; Joyce Maitland, Minnigaff v Jane Murray, Stoneykirk. Mixed rinks - alternate play.

All games eight ends or time.

Highest-up province wins the trophy. Entry money of £4 per rink payable with the ice money.