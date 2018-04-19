Kirkcudbright Country Curling Club prizegiving

Kirkcudbright Country Curling Club had their AGM and prizegiving at Kirkcudbright Golf Club on March 29.



Dougie Ross the Club President opened the meeting and presented his report for the year, among the main points was that the club had grown significantly during the last few years and that the general standard of play had greatly improved mainly due to the training program .

Dougie also informed the meeting that due to ill health the Honorary President Donald Haining has retired from curling, everyone in the club wished him well.

Prize winners (presented by Hon. Vice President Frank Christie ).

Club Championship.

David Baty with rink David Roberts, Keith MacKenzie and Dale Parr

Sub Skips

Ivor Waddell with rink Dougie Ross, David Steel and Stuart Ditchburn

Skins League

Bill Roff with rink Mickey Ball, Bob Mack and Joan Ross

Wooden Stone this year

Dougie Ross with rink Ivor Waddell, David Steel and Stuart Ditchburn