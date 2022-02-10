Solway Sharks edged past Solihull Barons in overtime (pic: Helen Hobbins)

It was a tight match from the word go and neither team managed to get more than a goal in front throughout the entire game.

The Sharks got off to the perfect start when Slovak Peter Gapa scored on a delayed penalty after just 38 seconds and the large crowd expected the floodgates to open.

But the Barons replied in 1.46 when Phil Mulcahy equalised and Mulcahy then scored his second (7.09) to give the visitors the lead at the end of the first period.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end-to-end action continued in the second period. Sharks equalised through Scott Henderson before a fight with Solihull’s Callum Bowley saw both men get five-minute penalties.

Sharks took the lead through Struan Tonnar (37.39) but the Barons hit back almost immediately through Bowley (38.12).

In the third period, Sharks went ahead again through Gapa (44.24) but then suffered from some decisions by the officials, with three players getting minor penalties.

Barons took their chance to level through Tom Soar (48.31) and, although both teams pushed for the winner, the match ended 4-4.