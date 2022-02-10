Solway Sharks beat Solihill Barons to move closer to title triumph
Ice hockey side Solway Sharks took another giant step towards the league championship with a sensational overtime victory over third-placed Solihull Barons at Dumfries Ice Bowl.
It was a tight match from the word go and neither team managed to get more than a goal in front throughout the entire game.
The Sharks got off to the perfect start when Slovak Peter Gapa scored on a delayed penalty after just 38 seconds and the large crowd expected the floodgates to open.
But the Barons replied in 1.46 when Phil Mulcahy equalised and Mulcahy then scored his second (7.09) to give the visitors the lead at the end of the first period.
The end-to-end action continued in the second period. Sharks equalised through Scott Henderson before a fight with Solihull’s Callum Bowley saw both men get five-minute penalties.
Sharks took the lead through Struan Tonnar (37.39) but the Barons hit back almost immediately through Bowley (38.12).
In the third period, Sharks went ahead again through Gapa (44.24) but then suffered from some decisions by the officials, with three players getting minor penalties.
Barons took their chance to level through Tom Soar (48.31) and, although both teams pushed for the winner, the match ended 4-4.
Overtime was three on three with the first goal deciding the match and Sharks got it when Callum Boyd and Christian Johnson combined brilliantly for Johnson to score and move them six points clear of their nearest challengers.