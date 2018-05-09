Golfers join fight to save lives

A Dumfries & Galloway golf club, Powfoot Golf Club, will be joining the fight against heart disease by holding a fantastic charity day to help support the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life saving research.

The Charity Day will take place at Powfoot Clubhouse on Sunday, May 20. The main event is a Texas Scramble Open for Ladies, with a skipping challenge in the car park.

There will be a raffle with many great prizes donated from local businesses and club members as well as other games such as guess the weight of a load of homemade fudge and candy and chance your hand at guessing the number of BHF pins in a jar.

Teams are invited to get creative as there will be prizes for the best fancy dress and the best team name.

On the charity day, participants and other Powfoot Club members will also have the opportunity to learn how to save a life, as they can take part in CPR training.

Only one in 20 survives an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Scotland so you never know when this could save a loved one.

If you cannot attend on the day but would like to contribute to this very worthy cause, please consider supplying a raffle prize or sponsoring a tee for a donation.

Heart and circulatory disease is responsible for around 15,000 deaths in Scotland each year – an average of 40 people a day.

Through the public’s generosity, the BHF is currently funding over £70 million in groundbreaking cardiovascular disease research in Scotland.

This will be central to discovering vital treatments for people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Powfoot Golf Club lady captain, Janette Grierson said: “I chose British Heart Foundation as my charity because my father suffered two heart attacks and could not have received better treatment. He went on to have open heart surgery in Glasgow where he got the best care.

“When released the follow-up plan was very impressive, receiving light exercises and hydrotherapy with a physiotherapist in attendance. He followed the dietary suggestions and though told this would give him another ten years of life, went on for another 20 fulfilled years.

“We believe this was due to the care and attention he got from all the nursing and research done in this field.

"I feel this is a noteworthy cause and should receive all our support.”

Gizem Fowler, BHF fundraising manager for Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Powfoot Golf Club’s Charity of the Year. BHF Scotland leads the fight against heart disease and we are very pleased to have Powfoot Golf Club joining us this year.

“I believe they have a great day Charity Day planned and have a great track record in raising funds or their selected charities.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported Janette for the Charity Day planning so far. Every contribution, big or small, plays a crucial part in every breakthrough we make so we are incredibly grateful for their support.”