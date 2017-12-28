Youngsters showcase their talent at Rhins primary badminton competition

More than 70 pupils participated in the Annual Rhins primary school badminton competition at Stranraer Academy.

More than 35 girls competed in singles and doubles events with a very high standard of play on show. In the singles event, after two closely fought semi-finals, Ellie Miller beat Jenna Marshall to clinch third place and Rhian Palmer took the Girls’ title by beating Kayleigh Williams in the final.

The Girls’doubles event was close with Katie Butler and Ellie Miller taking first place, beating Kayleigh Williams and Jenna Calderwood in a close final with Rhian Palmer and Jenna Marshall picking up third place.

The standard of play in the Boys’ singles was outstanding with many closely fought games going right to the final point. The semi-finals were extremely close then Ewan Patchett narrowly beat Alastair Brown for third place and Archie Sloan took the Boys’ title in an outstanding final beating Lachlan Ross.

Next up was the Boys’ doubles saw Lachlan Ross and Murray Ramsay beat Drew Sullivan and Josh Kelly in the finals to claim first place. Archie Sloan and Niall Loughrey fought hard in their game to gain third place by beating Sam Smith and Harry McDiviott.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning [CYPLL] committee said: “The standard of play from everyone was outstanding and it’s great to see so many youngsters taking part with excellent performances. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to everyone who took part.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice chair, said: “It was great to see such a high turnout for the annual Rhins badminton competition. Providing the best start in life for all our children is a council priority and this badminton competition encourages children to be healthy and active.”

Meanwhile, snow and ice could not deter the handful of keen badminton players who came along to play in the Machars Junior Badminton Championships on December 11.

A clash with other activities (and illness) caused a few cancellations. Although numbers were small Mrs Strain decided to give the U15’s their own competition rather than have them compete against the older children in an U18 for all.

Provided entries can be boosted, it is to be hoped they can keep the two age groups going in the future. Well done and thank you to everyone who competed. Once again Mrs Strain would like to remind pupils that the Championships are open to all. The Wigtownshire Junior Badminton Championships will once again be held next year in March and it is to be hoped that more children will take up the challenge or the championships will die out. Twelve players have qualified from the Regional Heats played at the end of November at Stranraer Academy to play in the Dumfries & Galloway Schools competition in January, held again this year at Lockerbie Academy.