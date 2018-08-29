Wilby leaves Threave Rovers after 11 years at club

Threave Rovers are searching for a new manager after player-boss Scott Wilby left this week, saying he had lost the “drive and motivation” to take the club forward.

Wilby had been at the South of Scotland League club for 11 years during which he won three titles as a player and manager.

Goalkeeping coach Kenny Shanks and coach Michael Houston will take over first-team duties whilst they look for a new boss, whom they hope to appoint before their game with Annan on September 8.

Davy McVitie, Threave chairman, said: “It was a bit disappointing, it wasn’t like he was sacked I think he felt he needed a break away from it. He has done really well and was a great servant to the club.”

The South of Scotland league champions faltered at the final hurdle last season when they were comfortably beaten by East of Scotland champions Kelty Hearts, losing out on promotion to the Lowland League.

Wilby admitted he had lost the determination to take Threave on to the next level.

He said: “I leave on good terms, I just feel in this moment in time I’ve lost my drive and motivation to take the club forward. I certainly won’t be a stranger to Meadow Park. I wish Threave all the best.”

The South of Scotland title holders have made an indifferent start to the season, losing to Upper Annandale and St Cuthbert Wanderers in their first five league games and being eliminated from the Scottish Cup in the preliminary round by Beith.

Wilby (32) said he is looking for a fresh challenge but enjoyed his time at the club for over a decade and has plenty of highlights to look back on.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been associated with Threave since I joined the club in summer 2007.

“There’s certainly been brilliant memories that when I look back I’m proud to have been and played my part in. In winning three titles as a player and a manager, I feel that the time now is for a fresh challenge for myself and the club.

“I’m leaving the club in a much better position than when I took over, 22 players signed so whoever comes in has a great talented group of players to work with.”

A statement on Threave’s Facebook page said: “Threave Rovers can confirm that Scott Wilby has stepped down from his role as first team manager, and will also be leaving the club as a player.”

Everyone at Threave Rovers would like to thank Wilby for his service to the club over the past 11 years both as a player and a manager and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”