Gregor Townsend made the draw for the first round of the Scottish Cup at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The match will be played at Trammondford Park on Saturday, September 18.

Ironically the two are also due to meet this Saturday in a South of Scotland League match, also at Trammondford.

The length of the table currently separates the sides with St Cuthbert top, having lost just once in 10 games, and their opponents bottom with just three points.

The Scottish Cup draw, made at Hampden Park by Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend, also gave Dalbeattie Star a trip to Midlothian to face East of Scotland League side Newtongrange Star.

Dalbeattie, going well in this season’s Lowland League, will be hopeful of progress against a Newtongrange side bottom of the East Premier Division and still seeking their first win of the season.

However not in the draw were Newton Stewart and Threave Rovers, who both lost their preliminary round ties last Saturday.

Visitors Coldstream did the damage early at Newton Stewart, hitting the Creesiders with three goals in the opening 23 minutes through Michael Allan, Buster Briggs and Jonny Simpson.

The hosts pulled one back early in the second half through Marc Whyte, but Coldstream went through 3-1.