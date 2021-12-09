Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill was delighted with the response of his side after ex-Blue Thomas Orr put Stenhousemuir in front (pic: Scott Louden)

The Blues boss emerged from a 10-day isolation on Friday night, just in time to see his side travel to Stenhousemuir the following day and inflict a thumping 4-1 win on their hosts.

The concession of a goal to ex-Stranraer striker Thomas Orr just five minutes in wasn’t exactly the tonic Hamill was looking for.

But he was feeling a whole lot better after goals from Scott Robertson, Anton Brady and Ayrton Sonkur before half-time and a Tommy Muir penalty two minutes after the restart had his side in complete control – and in the end Hamill said they could have won by more.

He said: “When you come away and score four goals it’s always good.

"But to concede the first goal, on our part I think we can do a lot better there.

"I was raging at the time but it's easier now you can look back at it and tell the boys what they're doing right and what they're doing wrong.

"It was a very good performance away from home. Stenny are a good team and were on the back of a good run.

"No disrespect to Stenny but it could have been five, six, maybe even seven.

"The keeper's made some good saves towards the end and we've limited them to minimum chances.”

Hamill was also delighted to see the goals shared around with four different names on the scoresheet.

He said: “That's the good thing with the calibre we've got in the dressing room, it's all-round goals.

"It was a great performance and we just need to keep working and build on that in the weeks ahead."

Next up is a home match with Cowdenbeath who, while still bottom of the league, beat Stirling Albion on Saturday for their first win since the start of August.

"Every game in this league is going to be tough, whether you're playing Kelty [or anyone else],” said Hamill.

"But if we're at it I'm sure we'll be a tough task for everybody in the league.

"I hear managers' interviews after the game and every one up until now has said we've been really, really good, but we've just not been clinical in front of goal.