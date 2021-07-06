The SPFL Trust Trophy (pic: Craig Watson)

The draw for the first two round of the competition were made this week with Jamie Hamill’s side given a home tie with one of the 12 Premiership B sides in the competition.

Should Stranraer overcome the Fir Park youngsters they will be at home again, to Championship side Partick Thistle – a side who would be given a warm welcome at Stair Park given the two clubs’ solidarity over last year’s controversial enforced relegations.

The first round matches will take place on the midweek of Tuesday and Wednesday, August 10 and 11, with the second round being played on the weekend of September 4 and 5.