Stranraer v Motherwell Colts in SPFL Trust Trophy with Partick Thistle tie for the winners
Stranraer have been drawn at home to Motherwell’s Colts team in the first round of the SPFL Trust trophy.
The draw for the first two round of the competition were made this week with Jamie Hamill’s side given a home tie with one of the 12 Premiership B sides in the competition.
Should Stranraer overcome the Fir Park youngsters they will be at home again, to Championship side Partick Thistle – a side who would be given a warm welcome at Stair Park given the two clubs’ solidarity over last year’s controversial enforced relegations.
The first round matches will take place on the midweek of Tuesday and Wednesday, August 10 and 11, with the second round being played on the weekend of September 4 and 5.
For the first time in an SPFL competition – and should any Stranraer fans be feeling particularly optimistic – a bracketed draw from round three onwards will allow clubs to plot their potential path to the final.