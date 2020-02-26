Stranraer unbeaten run is ended by East Fife defeat

Stranraer suffered their first defeat since before Christmas as they went down to promotion chasers East Fife on Saturday.

Stevie Farrell’s side went into the match on the back of six successive draws - but the Fifers achieved something no other side had managed for almost two months, putting some daylight between themselves and the Blues as they strolled to a 4-0 lead.

Stranraer have shown they don’t lack fighting spirit and pulled a couple of goals back late on, but it was all too little too late.

Stranraer had a couple of early sights of goal, Andy Stirling should have done better when he was played in on goal and James Hilton’s drive had Brett Long beat but sailed wide of the post.

The couple of chances sparked East Fife into life and they muscled their way into the lead when Ryan Wallace sent Anton Dowds clear on Max Currie’s goal and he blasted his finish beyond the Blues goalie.

The goal really settled the Fifers down and they got a second goal shortly before the break when Ryan Thomson was penalised for a handball inside the box and Agnew stepped up to find the net with ease.

Danny Denholm added number three on 50 minutes when he finished off Ryan Wallace’s cutback and it was soon 4-0, Wallace using full advantage of the blustery conditions to send his corner kick into the top corner of the Stranraer net.

The visitors got a glimmer of hope when Scott Robertson netted and from the centre the Fifers gifted possession back to Stranraer and Joao Victoria made them pay the price by rattling in number two.

But a full comeback failed to materialise and East Fife saw out the rest of the game with ease.