Stranraer to welcome Darvel to Stair Park in Scottish Cup second round
Stranraer will host West of Scotland League side Darvel in the second round of the Scottish Cup.
The tie is one of the eyecatching pairings made at Hampden by last season’s cup winning manager Callum Davidson of St Johnstone.
The full draw is:
Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts
Banks O’Dee v Nairn County
Berwick Rangers/Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion
Brechin City v Deveronvale/Haddington Athletic
Broomhill v Tranent Juniors
Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers
Clydebank v Elgin City
Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers
Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale/Edinburgh University
East Kilbride v University of Stirling
East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose
Edinburgh City v Wick Academy/Bo’ness United
Formartine United/Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic
Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts/Buckie Thistle
Newtongrange Star/Dalbeattie Star v Rothes
Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot
Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace
Stenhousemuir v Huntly
St. Cuthbert Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Stranraer v Darvel
Ties will take place the weekend of Saturday, October 23.