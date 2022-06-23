Stranraer to start next League 2 season with home derby game against Annan

Stranraer drawing 2-2 away to Annan Athletic in November last year (Photo: Bill McCandlish)

Manager Jamie Hamill’s side start the 2022/23 season at home to Annan Athletic on Saturday, July 30, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to improve on their record against their near neighbours last term, not having won any of their four games and picking up only two points against them.

The Blues lost their last game against Annan 4-1 away at Galabank Stadium in March and also lost at home to them in their first meeting of last season, at Stair Park in August 2021, going down 3-0.

Their rivals’ scorers first time round were Chris Johnston, Aidan Smith and Owen Moxon, and on the scoresheet in March were Tony Wallace, Charlie Barnes, Michael Garrity and Cameron Clark after Dean Hawkshaw had put the visitors ahead with just a minute on the clock.

Their other two meetings yielded a 2-2 draw in Annan last November and a 1-1 draw at home in January.

Ross Smith and Paul Woods scored for Stranraer in November, securing a point following the 44th-minute sending-off of Sean Burns, with Aidan Smith and Moxon replying.

Broque Watson became Stranraer’s first scorer of 2022 against Annan on January 2, though his effort was cancelled out by Tommy Goss’s 88th-minute equaliser as the visitors picked up a point on that occasion after having a man dismissed, Barnes having seen red 40 minutes in.

Annan ended last season third in the table with 59 points from 36 games, three places and a dozen points better off than their first hosts of next term.

Next up for Stranraer after that opener is a trip to another Athletic, Forfar, on Saturday, August 6, followed by a visit from League 2 new boys Bonnyrigg Rose seven days later, both those games kicking off at 3pm.

August’s other games are away to Elgin City on the 20th and at home to East Fife on the 27th, both 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

September starts with a trip east to Stenhousemuir on the 3rd, followed by a visit from Dumbarton on the 10th and an away game at Stirling Albion on the 17th, all Saturdays with kick-offs at 3pm.

October sees the Blues at home to Albion Rovers on the 1st, Elgin City on the 8th and Forfar on the 29th and on the road at Annan on the 15th, again all 3pm Saturday starts.

November brings trips to Dumbarton on the 5th and Albion Rovers on the 19th, sandwiching​ a home game against Stenhousemuir on the 12th, all Saturdays with 3pm kick-offs.

December starts with a visit from Stirling Albion on the 3rd, followed by trips to East Fife on the 17th and Bonnyrigg Rose on Christmas Eve, all Saturdays with 3pm starts.

Stranraer begin 2023 at home to Annan on Monday, January 2, at 3pm, and later that month they’ve got a trip to Stenhousemuir on Saturday the 7th, a visit from Albion Rovers a week later and a journey to Stirling Albion seven days after that, all starting at 3pm too.

February offers trips to Forfar on the 4th and Elgin on the 18th and visits from Bonnyrigg on the 11th and East Fife on the 25th, all 3pm Saturday fixtures.

March’s Saturdays see the Blues at home to Dumbarton on the 4th and Stirling Albion on the 18th and away to Albion Rovers on the 11th and Annan on the 25th, all kicking off at 3pm.

​​​​​​April’s five Saturdays find the Blues at Bonnyrigg on the 1st and East Fife on the 15th and at home to Forfar on the 8th, Elgin on the 22nd and Stenhousemuir on the 29th, all 3pm starts.

The regular season then wraps up for Stranraer with an away fixture at Dumbarton on Saturday, May 6, at 3pm.

In the meantime, they’ve got a third pre-season friendly booked at League 1’s Falkirk next Tuesday, kicking off at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5.