Stranraer suffer again as Falkirk stroll to comfortable win

Stranraer suffered their fourth defeat in a row when going down 3-0 at Falkirk at Stair Park on Saturday - and it could have been a lot more.

Falkirk dominated the match and limited Stranraer to just one chance and should have converted many more of the chances created.

As early as the second minute Falkirk were testing Max Currie in the home goal and he was up to the test. Aidan Connolly had a great drive bound for the top corner clawed out and then David McMillan fired the rebound over.

Stranraer’s only chance followed shortly afterwards when Andy Stirling curled a cross to the back-post and James Hilton slid in but was just short of connecting. It was the wake-up call that Falkirk needed and the Bairns did not look back.

On 24 minutes McMillan stooped to tuck a header in from a Louis Longridge cross, just inside the post. A precision header that left Max Currie scrambling but unable to keep the score down.

From that point there was only one team in it, Connolly twice going close and chances falling to McMillan and Morgaro Gomis who should both have added to the scoreline before the break.

Charlie Telfer scored the Bairns’ second to ease the visitors’ nerves after more frustrations in front of goal in the second half.

The Bairns weren’t finished though and nine minutes from time Morgaro Gomis swept a stunner into the top corner from 25 yards out.