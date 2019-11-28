Stranraer spot-kick cup hero James Hilton ‘hates’ taking penalties

James Hilton’s penalty sent his hometown team, Stranraer, through to a money-spinning Scottish Cup tie with Rangers – the day after he revealed he ‘hates’ taking them!

Hilton made his admission in “Blueprint: The Making of James Hilton” – a StranraerFCtv documentary which was released on YouTube last Friday, the day before the Pars’ visit.

But he still kept his nerve to do the needful to KO Championship outfit Dunfermline and put the Blues into Sunday’s fourth-round draw, which then handed them a trip to Ibrox.

Blues boss Stevie Farrell joked he feared the worst when Hilton stepped up, after hearing his confession the night before.

But he admitted: “Jinky’s very confident in his own ability and when you’ve got somebody like that taking penalties, you’ve always a chance.

“We had a wee sneaky all week that we could cause Dunfermline problems.

“We knew we hadn’t played that badly against Airdrie last week and the boys were at it in training.”