Stranraer keeper Max Currie ready for Rangers return

Stranraer keeper Max Currie admits most observers have already written off the Blues’ chances of causing a cup upset at Ibrox tonight (Friday).

The 22-year-old - who spent six years with Rangers as a youngster - will be firmly in the spotlight as Stranraer try to keep Jermain Defoe and co at bay in their Scottish Cup fourth round encounter.

But although Stevie Farrell’s League One strugglers are massive underdogs, Currie says the side are “buzzing” for the televised showdown.

He told the club website: “I think it is right that very few will give us a chance in the game.

“I think the manager’s plans will be to go there and try to keep it tight at the back.

“Just to drag the game on, waste time when it is there to be wasted and hopefully we can nick a goal or nick a result of some sort, which is possible.

“A lot of people have got us written off but you still need to have a bit of hope.”

Stranraer have only ever played Rangers eight times - and have lost seven of them.

The one time they avoided defeat was on Boxing Day 2013 when a stoppage time Jamie Longworth goal - the only goal Stranraer have ever scored against Gers - gave them a 1-1 draw.

Current squad members Scott Robertson, Grant Gallagher and Andy Stirling were part of the team that day and Currie knows their experience - along with the likes of Jamie Hamill and Ryan Stevenson - will be useful.

He said: “They will be helpful, especially with our team being made up of a lot of young players just now.

“But everybody knows their job and knows what they need to do on the park.”