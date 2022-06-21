Stranraer girls' side named Youth Team of the Year

Members of Millennium FC u13s Girls team celebrate at the MG Alba Scottish Women’s Football Awards 2022

The showpiece Awards event took place at Glasgow Hilton, where coaches, players and parents were present.

Millennium FC won the award in the face of stiff competition from Glasgow City Development u15s, Rangers FC u16s, and Rangers FC u19s.

The judges commented: “Despite significant geographical challenges, Millennium FC has provided opportunities to local girls not only to participate but also to win.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They exemplify the best aspects of the grassroots game.”

Participating in the Southwest regional area, which covers Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire, Millennium initially played 12 games.

The team won all its league fixtures, except for one draw, and clinch the league title as top scorers.

It also reached the quarter-final s of the League Cup, losing in a penalty shootout.

The team of 15 girls from Stranraer and 1 from Newton Stewart travelled more than 1,500 miles to fulfil its fixtures.

A club spokesperson said: “As a grassroots club, we set out managing expectations and hoping that our girls would learn and develop as players.

"However, our girls showed their commitment and dedication and exceeded our expectations.

"They’re just a brilliant bunch of girls who have shown dedication, determination, and a drive to succeed. They’ve been real ambassadors for the club and area.

"Now, the younger girls and boys at the club are looking at what they’ve done and want to emulate them.

"The girls have shown if you put the work in, listen to your coaches, and strive to learn and improve, that the unexpected and unlikely is possible.”