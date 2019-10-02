Stranraer get David Dangana red card against Airdrie rescinded

Stranraer have won an appeal against the controversial red card shown to David Dangana during last week’s 2-2 draw at Airdrie.

The on-loan Aberdeen youngster was sent off after catching Airdrie defender Paul McKay while attempting a spectacular scissors kick.

Despite the fact that it seemed a complete accident - and that there was no complaint from any of the Airdrie players - referee Peter Stuart deemed it worthy of a straight red card.

However an appeal by the club against the decision has now been upheld, meaning Dangana will now be free of suspension and available for Saturday’s match at East Fife.

Dangana’s dismissal came 15 minutes from time with Stranraer, having been two up,leading 2-1.

The home side then managed to salvage a point with a stoppage time equaliser, ironically scored by McKay.

But Blues boss Stevie Farrell was in no doubt after the match that the red card decision had cost his side the chance of their first win in five games.

He said: “I just can’t believe what’s going against us, it’s not even close. The decisions which have been going against us in recent weeks are just horrendous.

“And I’ve got to say that last time we had people sent off the opposing team deserved to win. But if that player doesn’t get sent off today we win that game.

“I just think it’s a terrible decision, not for me but for my players..

“We’re trying to pick this kid up in the dressing room because he feels he’s let his team-mates down, but he’s not done anything.”

