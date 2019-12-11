Stranraer five points adrift of rivals after defeat at Peterhead

Stranraer fell further adrift at the foot of the League One table as they returned empty-handed from the long trip north to Peterhead.

The match kicked off in a steady downpour and it was Peterhead who showed the early desire pushing forward and passing the ball with pace.

However, there was little to talk about despite their dominance and it was Stranraer who had the first attempt on goal on the quarter hour, an audacious shot from the halfway line by Adam Cummins that had Greg Fleming in the home goal scrambling as the ball floated over his head but wide.

The Blue Toon response was a Jack Leitch shot deflected out for a corner kick.

That was it until the 32nd minute when a low curling effort from Scott Brown was beaten away by Max Currie but two minutes later the deadlock was broken, Rory McAllister setting up Ryan Conroy who glided a low shot into bottom right corner.

The home side continued to dominate and made that count after 51 minutes, Aidan Smith with the assist for Conroy to stab in his brace from close range and even at that stage it looked game over.

Adam Cummins should have done better with a header from a corner that he sent wide when well placed.

Then after 65 minutes they had a great chance to pull a goal back, Andrew Stirling was sent flying by Aidan Smith inside the area but James Hilton saw his spot kick saved by Fleming who then smothered Hilton’s shot from the rebound.

The Blue Toon immediately broke upfield and Smith should have scored but shot straight at Max Currie.

But it was three two minutes from the end, a mazy run by substitute Jamie Stevenson and the ball broke to Scott Brown who lashed the ball in.