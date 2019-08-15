Stranraer FC set British record for sponsorship deal

Stranraer have made British football history by renewing their long-running sponsorship deal with ferry operators Stena Line.

The company has announced it will be continuing to sponsor the club for the 32nd consecutive year, making it the longest unbroken sponsorship deal in British football history.

Renewing the support for the 2019-20 season, Stena Line’s travel commercial manager (Irish Sea North) Orla Noonan said: “We are proud to say we have supported Stranraer Football Club for 32 years and excited to say this is the longest sponsorship deal in British football!

“For nearly a third of a century now, we have experienced the highs and lows of Scottish football together and we would like to take this opportunity to wish the talented team, manager and dedicated supporters every success this coming season.”

Stranraer FC committee member Davie McMillansaid: “Stranraer FC is one of the 20 oldest football clubs in the world, so we find it fitting that our sponsorship deal with Stena Line is the longest unbroken sponsorship in Britain.

“Stena Line is an integral part of Stranraer FC’s success and the players, management and fans are excited for the 2019-20 season with Stena Line firmly by our side.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Ireland and Britain including Belfast to Cairnryan, Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, a total of 232 weekly sailing options.

