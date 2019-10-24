Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell taking positives from unbeaten run

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell says there are plenty of positives to be taken from Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Dumbarton.

The Blues remain bottom of the League One standings – but Farrell says that, after three games unbeaten, prospects for his side are becoming brighter.

The Stair Park boss felt his side deserved at least a draw – and that only the lack of a cutting edge prevented them turning one point into all three.

He said: “Defensively, we were excellent, solid, and, midfield wise, I thought we were good. We just lacked that wee cutting edge but we’ll keep working at it.

“We haven’t got a natural number nine. They cost money, a lot of money, and we’ve had some of the best in lower league football here in recent years in Craig Malcolm, Jamie Longworth and Mark McGuigan.

“We have young boys we’re working with and they’re going to develop but it’s going to take time.

“You haven’t got them at the age of 28. 29, 30 – they’re still 20, 21. But they’re going great.

“In Cammy Elliott, for instance, that’s the only wee bit he’s got to add to his game because the rest of his game is coming together.

“He gives centre-halves a hard time and he’s a good finisher. He just lacks that know-how of the game and where to be. But that will come.”

At the other end of the pitch, Farrell believes his side’s first shut-out of the season gives them something to build on in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We’ve finished the first quarter not badly and we’ve started the second quarter not badly.

“That’s three unbeaten and our first clean sheet of the season, so we go and build on the positives. We’re certainly in a better position after the last three games than we were the previous four.

“This is a competitive league, the teams are so evenly matched. Anybody can beat anybody. But we’re another point closer to another couple of teams and only one win away from getting right in the pack.”

Next up for Stranraer this Saturday is a trip to Montrose, who are third bottom but have won their last three games.