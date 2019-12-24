Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell still believes Blues can beat drop

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell believes he’s still the right man to steer the Stair Park side away from the growing threat of relegation.

There was little pre-Christmas cheer for the Blues boss as he watched his side go down at home to drop zone rivals Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The loss leaves his side eight points adrift of second-bottom Forfar at the foot of the League One table.

But Farrell still believes he can turn things around – although he admits changes in his team’s style and personnel will be required.

Farrell reckons his side must move away from their footballing style towards a more direct approach and will be looking to bring reinforcements in during the January transfer window to allow him to do that.

And he admitted his side had contributed to their own downfall with the goals they gave away against Forfar.

He said: “We got exactly what we deserved.

“The first two goals we lose are just criminal. You can’t allow someone to stand in your box in the centre of your goal from a free-kick with three yards to head the ball.

“At a corner, it’s something we’ve worked on all year. We know who picks up, we know who goes out for a short corner and we don’t do it.

“We actually started quite well and then lose two goals. We don’t give ourselves a chance.

“Today we’ve scored, we’ve created and we should score more.

“The positive I can take from the game today is that we’ve scored, but we don’t give ourselves a chance because of the goals we lose.”

Saturday’s match brought the league campaign to the halfway stage. The second half kicks off at Dumbarton on Saturday and Farrell conceded there will need to be changes.

He said: “I need to try to bring players to the club who are going to be that wee bit tougher in mentality.

“All I’ve got just now is very good footballers but, coming into the winter months and in the position we’re in, we need players who are going to come in and roll up their sleeves and play a different type of football, more direct.

“We know what we need but getting them in is difficult and we’re two or three weeks away from that.

“But I’ve never given up on anything in my life, I’m a scrapper, I’m a fighter and I’ll continue to do that and continue to believe I can get the best out of this group and add to it and get the right people to the club that are going to turn this round.”

“I’ve battled through some difficult times and this is probably the most difficult. But I ain’t gonna walk away from that.”