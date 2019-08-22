Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell says Raith win testament to team spirit

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell hailed his players for their spirit after Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Raith Rovers.

The Blues came from behind to sink the league leaders with two late goals, knocking them off the top of the League One table.

But Farrell says the win was no more than his players deserve for their efforts, both on Saturday and since the start of the season.

The Blues came from 2-1 down to grab the points with two late goals. But Farrell said there was nothing fortunate about the result.

He said: “I thought we deserved it. In the first half we were the better side by some distance.

“Raith had a spell in the first 20 to 25 minutes of the second half and scored. That was the disappointing thing, the two goals we lost in that spell,

“But we then showed some character and, if you take the game as whole, we were the better side for 65-70 minutes. It’s a big result.”

Farrell was delighted with his injury-hit squad’s refusal to sit back after pegging Raith back to 2-2 and their determination to push for a winner, even if some of the Blues fans were getting a little carried away.

He joked: “I heard some of the fans, when we went to 3-2, saying ‘go for another one’. But we had 11 fit players. I am playing Cammy Elliot, Leon Murphy and Jordan Allan who are all running on empty (in the closing stages) and the three of them had to stay on because I had nothing else.

“It’s not fair to bring on young kids from the South of Scotland League into a game like that. So I had to ask my senior players to stand up and give me everything, and that’s what they did.

“We’ve got a real heartbeat in that dressing room this year, a real togetherness.

“It’s nothing to do with me as a manager. You hear them up the back of the bus and in the dressing room and you know they’re all together.

“When you’ve got a group and a spirit like that you’ve got a chance, particularly on days when you’re 2-1 down.”