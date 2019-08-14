Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell says Blues can prove doubters wrong and beat drop

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell reckons his side can confound the ‘expert’ pundits who are tipping his side for relegation this season.

The Blues have collected just one point from their opening two matches, a 2-2 home draw with Montrose and a 1-0 loss at Forfar.

But Farrell felt Saturday’s defeat at Station Park was harsh on his side - and says they showed enough to suggest they can match up to other sides in League One.

The only came from an 74th minute error of judgement from keeper Max Currie who parried Dale Hilson’s shot but then fouled Andy Jackson as he chased the loose ball, conceding a penalty which Hilson converted.

Farrell said: “I’m gutted, I just didn’t think we deserved to lose.

“Max has had a couple of good saves but he’s spilled the first one just had a rush blood to the head and not been thinking, trying to make up for that mistake immediately.

“That’s the only difference in the game. I thought we defended well, Forfar are a right good, experienced side.

“It was end to end, we’ve had chances and I feel sorry for them. I thought they were excellent and if we keep playing like that we’ll be OK.”

Farrell was without a number of key men - among them Jordan Allan, Mark Stewart and Cammy Elliott. But he said the side’s performance shows there are players who can step in when required.

He said: “The players that were missing will come back, but the players that I want to concentrate on are the players that were there. It proved that we’ve got a strong squad, that we’re decent, we’re competitive in every game, not just in terms of hanging on and defending properly.

“We looked competitive going up the pitch and we were playing against a good side. Forfar will be comfortably in the top four this year, but we’ve matched them. I think both sides would probably say a draw was a fair result.

“I’m gutted for the players because they put so much into the game and but for one mistake they’d probably be going down the road with at least a point.”

Next up for Stranraer is a home match with league leaders Raith Rovers - but the high-flying Kirkcaldy side hold no fear for Farrell.

He said: “If we play like that and the way we played last week we’re going to be competitive in this league.

“Every pundit I think has got us bottom of the league and we’re going to get relegated. So be it, but we know we’ve got a squad that will go and compete and work hard and take the game to most teams, Raith included.”