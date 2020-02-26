Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell: Repeat East Fife show and we’ve got a problem

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell admitted his side got exactly what they deserved in Saturday’s4-2 defeat at East Fife.

The Blues went into the match on the back of an unbeaten run which had seen them take a point from each of their previous six League One outings.

But it was anything but a magnificent seventh as East Fife raced into a 4-0 lead before Stranraer pulled back two late goals.

Stranraer actually started well, missing a couple of chances, and finished well - it was just what happened in between which proved their undoing.

And Farrell admitted any repeat of the kinds of display his relegation-threatened troops put in at Methil will severely limit their hopes of climbing off the foot of the table.

He said: “Sometimes you just have to accept that you’re second best from start to finish all over the pitch.

“We had a wee flurry at 4-0, but it’s easy at 4-0 to play football, there’s no pressure on you. East Fife thoroughly deserved their win.

“We got beaten fair and square by a better side who wanted it more. The intensity of their play was greater than ours and they thoroughly deserved their victory.”

“I thought we started the game well and we finished the game well, but in between that you’re 4-0 down and that’s the difference. If they play like they did today we’re going to have a problem.

“If we go and play like we did in the six games before it then we’ll give ourselves a fighting chance. But we can’t have many more performances like today.”

Next up for Stranraer on Saturday is a crucial home clash with Peterhead.