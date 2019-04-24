Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell: I never doubted my players

Stranraer ensured they will be playing League One football next season after an impressive 3-0 win over Brechin City and boss Stevie Farrell insists he never doubted his players for a second.

Their safety was secured after their third straight win on the bounce as Mark Lamont, Ali McCann and Cameron Elliot were on the scoresheet.

Some had questioned whether the Blues could survive but Farrell stressed he wasn’t one of them.

He said: “I never doubted this squad. I’ve said it consistently throughout the season.

“It’s easy to write something online and be on the outside looking in but when you work with these players Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and you know all about their personal lives, what’s happening with their daughters or at their schools, I knew we had enough to stay in this division.”

“We’ve got the lowest crowd in League One, we’ve got the smallest budget in League One and we’ve got the youngest squad in League One and we’re still in League One.

“All the doubters were tipping us to go down, three or four weeks ago they were saying we would go down, but nobody in that dressing room believed that, nobody in that dressing room was allowed to believe it.”

Stranraer now go into their last two games with Dumbarton and Airdrieonians safe in the knowledge their League One status has been preserved but Farrell insists with the pressure off, they won’t be taking their foot of the pedal.

He said: “We’ve got two games of football left and we want to finish as high up the league as we can. If we continue to play the way we have the last three or four weeks, we will give ourselves that chance.”