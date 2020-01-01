Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell: Draw at Dumbarton can change our season

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell believes Saturday’s last-gasp equaliser at Dumbarton has the potential to change his side’s season.

It looked like a familiar tale of woe as his injury-hit Blues – with youngster Lewis McIntyre in central defence and South of Scotland League side team-mates Reece Agnew and Lewis Dunn on as substitutes – fell behind with just five minutes to play.

But they dug deep to salvage a point when James Hilton headed home Jordan Allan’s 88th minute cross.

And Farrell believes a point was the least his side merited for their efforts.

He said: “I thought over the piece that was the least we deserved, probably more than a point if I’m honest .

“But you’ve got to score when you’re on top and we were on top for long periods of the game, particularly in the first half.

“When they score, you think that not scoring when you’ve been on top for so long is going to come back and haunt you.

“But they’ve shown a bit of character. Jordan Allan’s deliveries were good all day and it’s a great leap by Jinky.”

“I’m pleased for the boys because it would have been a hard one to take if they had lost, particularly because they knew how good they were in general play.”

“The kids that came in – I thought Lewis was excellent at centre-back.

“He did really well and the two other kids that came on in the final minutes have not let us down either.”

Next up on Saturday is a trip to Broadwood to take on third-bottom Clyde, one of sides Stranraer will have to target to stay up.

Farrell said: “As a manager, you hope that results like that, in the last minute of a game when you’re 1-0 down, can sometimes change a season.

“I’ve got to believe that and the players will come in this week and they’ll be bouncing, looking forward to the Clyde game.”