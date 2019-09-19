Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell: Clyde defeat my worst day in football

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell says Saturday’s 6-1 defeat was his worst ever experience in the game.

Farrell looked on as his side lost six goals, had three penalties given against them and had to play for an hour with 10 men after Adam Cummins was sent off.

And Farrell himself was absent from the dugout after being sent off at half-time.

The Blues boss was guarded in what he had to say about the performance of referee Craig Napier – who also ordered one of Clyde’s penalties, saved by ‘keeper Max Currie, to be retaken.

But Farrell admitted that, regardless of refereeing decisions, some aspects of his side’s performance weren’t good enough.

He said: “I can’t talk about the referee for obvious reasons. I just think some of the decisions were just bizarre but I’ll make my feelings known on that at a later date.

“This is probably my worst day in football. It’s my biggest loss as a manager and there are a number of reasons for that.

“But I’ll not forget the reason for me contributing to that as well. In the first 20 or 25 minutes, we weren’t good enough and that’s nothing to do with the referee, that’s to do with me.

“I thought we had steadied the ship but then the first penalty’s given, there’s the sending off and it’s backs to the wall after that. But we’re only six games into the season. We’re three or four points away from fifth place and, if someone offered you that in March, you’d say you still had a chance of the play-offs.”