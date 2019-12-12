Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell apologises to fans after Peterhead defeat

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell didn’t mince his words after watching his side go down 3-0 to Peterhead at Balmoor on Saturday.

The Blues boss described his players’ performance as “dreadful” and apologised to the Stranraer fans who made the long trek north to support their favourites.

And as his bottom-of-the-table side prepare for a vital home double header against East Fife this Saturday and Forfar the following week, Farrell says they have been told in no uncertain terms that a reaction is required.

He said: “It was men against boys from start to finish and I just want to say sorry to the fans who travelled up; my sincere apologies because that performance is just not good enough.

“This year we’ve our had our hard luck and injuries, but today was just about application . We never turned up and they were better than us for 90 minutes. We got exactly what we deserved today.

“It’s not good enough and they’ve been told that - quite robustly, you can be guaranteed of that.”

Stranaer are five points adrift at the foot of the League One table and Farrell admitted: “The next two home games are massive, if you win them then suddenly the league’s looking a lot different, if you don’t then you’re in real bother.

“I’ve never doubted the players, but today I did. We’ve been unlucky in games this year but those players were dreadful today and you can be assured we’ll get a reaction.”