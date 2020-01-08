Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell angry over Clyde collapse

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell admitted taking a point from Saturday’s match at Clyde would normally have pleased him - but instead he was raging.

Against a Clyde side reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes, Stranraer threw away first a 2-0 lead and then a 3-2 advantage in a remarkable encounter.

David Goodwillie’s second-half hat-trick earned the hosts a 3-3 draw - bringing his individual goals tally against Stranraer at Broadwood this season to EIGHT in two games.

But for all the former Scotland striker’s quality, Farrell was furious that his side had let Clyde off the hook and missed a chance to close the gap on them in the battle to avoid relegation from League One.

He said: “If someone had said to me before the game would you take a point at Clyde, I would have. But not in the circumstances.

“We were 2-0 up in the first half and so far in front, so comfortable.

“We spoke about game management at half-time and that’s all we had to do. We spoke about not losing a goal - if we don’t lose a goal we win the game.

“We spoke about keeping the same intensity and desire we showed in the first 45 minutes, and then the first goal spooks us.

“We were all over the place, we lost our shape, we’re screaming. At that stage I’m the best talker in the team and I’m sitting on the sidelines trying to shout instructions.

“We’ve got to take responsibility on the pitch and make sure we don’t lose that second goal.

“Then we lose the second goal and we do great, we actually settle ourselves down.

“We probably deserve to get what we thought was going to be the winner and that’s where you’ve got to be clever, to be streetwise.

“But we allowed David Goodwillie - David Goodwillie! - to stand in our six-yard box. As a centre back you should be ashamed that’s happened. And that’s killed us.

“It’s a point and it’s a point closer to Forfar, but that should have been another two for us and we’ve let that slip.”

Next up for Stranraer this Saturday is a home match in-form Montrose.