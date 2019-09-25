Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell aims to emulate Bournemouth and Burnley

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell inists that his side can turn their fortunes around and haul themselves out of the

relegation zone.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home to Falkirk was their fourth defeat in a row and leaves the Blues second bottom of the League One table, five points adrift of third-bottom Peterhead.

But Farrell says that with hard work his team can come good - and cited English Premiership outfits Bournemouth and Burnley as examples to follow.

He said: “We’re going through a difficult time and we’ve just got to keep going. That’s four games on the bounce and it doesn’t matter what level you play at, players are confidence people and there’s a lot of people we need to get their chins off their chests and get them believing.

“But I’ve told them it will turn for them and I genuinely believe that, I’m not just saying that. But there’s only one thing that brings you out it and that’s hard work.

“Last year Bournemouth won one in 12 and Burnley won one in nine and both went on to safely keep their Premiership status in the hardest league in the world. There’s nothing that’s irretrievable in terms of turning this round.”

However Stranraer do face a tough finish to the first quarter of their league campaign with Saturday’s match at Airdrie followed by a trip to East Fife the following week.

Farrell said: “Yes it’s two tough away from home against decent opposition.

“Airdrie have spent lots of money this year and have massive aspirations to be in the top four and East Fife have been sitting at the top of the league.

““But we will not stop working until we turn it - and we will turn it.”