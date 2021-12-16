Tommy Muir celebrates after scoring Stranraer's second against Cowdenbeath (pic: Bill McCandlish)

Since coming up from the Lowland League Kevin Thomson’s side have taken the league by storm and sit unbeaten at the top of the table, seven points clear of their closest challengers with a game in hand.

But Stranraer are also in form. Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Cowdenbeath, courtesy of first-half goals from Matty Yates and Tommy Muir was their third victory in a row and lifted them up to fourth and into the promotion play-off places.

And while Blues boss Jamie Hamill knows his side face a tough test against a Kelty side who have won 12 and drawn just three games so far, he insists it’s a challenge which holds no fear for him.

He said: “They're flying high at the top of the league and are a very good team.

"It's going to be tough game and they've got good players, but we've got good players as well and I don't fear any team in this league.

"The way we're playing at the minute I think we're a match for anybody in this league.

"We just need to defend well and impose our own game plan on them. It will be a difficult game but it's one I'm looking forward to."

Hamill said he was delighted with the both the win and the clean sheet against Cowdenbeath.

"It was a scrappy game in the second half, but in the first half we were excellent,” he said. “We did the basics right, passed the ball, caused them problems when they were trying to pass out from the back.

"It was very pleasing from a coaching point of view to come in at 2-0.

"A clean sheet I'd bite your hand off for every week. Full credit to Cowdenbeath, they threw everything at us in the second half but to a man we stood up and defended really well.

"We'll just keep applying ourselves in the right manner and go about our business.