Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill is halfway through his first season as a manager (pic: Bill McCandlish)

The 35-year-old former club skipper took over the managerial reins last summer following the departure of Stevie Farrell.

Along with former team-mates Darryl Duffy and Scott Robertson in the roles of assistant manager and player-coach respectively, Hamill has now reached the halfway stage of his first campaign as a boss and says he is thoroughly enjoying it.

He said: "I've loved every minute of it. I'm still learning as we go and there's going to be mistakes made, but as long as we can limit those mistakes from myself and from a coaching point of view from Duff and Robbo - because we're new to it as well. But it's been positive so far

"We'd have liked a few more points on the board and the performances have probably merited that. But things don't always go the way we'd like.

"I'm happy with where we're at but there's always room for improvement. You learn from defeats and that's something to take out of the first half of the season."

Hamill, who had to field himself for his first appearance of the season against Annan on Sunday due to injuries and illness, says the one aspect of the job he hasn’t enjoyed is telling players they are not in his starting line-up.

"The big thing for me is going into the hot seat and having to let people down. Having dealt with different managers I wanted to just be honest with the players,” he said.

"Letting people down is the hardest aspect. But you can only pick 11 players and at the end of the day it's my decision who plays and who doesn't.

"But we've got a good bunch of boys, everybody knows exactly what they should do on a Saturday and how to apply themselves in training."

With Kelty Hearts well clear at the top, despite their recent first defeat of the season at Annan, the promotion play-offs would seem Stranraer’s most likely target.

But Hamill says: “The league so tight. Even from Elgin now, they've picked up a couple of good results recently and got themselves back into the pack.