Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill looking to ring changes as winless run goes on

Tommy Muir turns away in celebration after scoring for Stranraer at Forfar (pic: Bill McCandlish)

The Blues boss watched his side make it four games without a win as they lost 3-2 at Forfar on Saturday, a nd he has warned his players they need to show more hunger and cut out defensive errors that are costing them dearly.

He said: “I’m deflated. To come and score two goals away from home and defend in the manner we’ve done – and it’s not just defenders, it’s all over – we don’t hurt enough.

“We don’t want to put our bodies on the line.

“We can’t continue to concede goals the way we’re conceding. It’s absolutely atrocious.”

“They’re a great bunch of boys in there and they’re devastated. That’s a big thing for me, but how many weeks do we have to say it? They need to take it on board.

“We were good in spells but we’ve not got the know-how, the cleverness, that aggressive streak.

“We just need to find a way, and we’ve got a couple of options hopefully coming in in the next couple of weeks to add to the squad and a few departing as well.”

Midfielder Joe Moore has already left after the club agreed to his release, and another midfielder, Ruaridh Langan, has joined West of Scotland Football League side Benburb on loan until the end of the season.

“Ruaridh’s a lovely kid and if he can get out and play football, we’ll reassess him in the summer,” said Hamill.

Next up for Stranraer on Saturday is a home match against Stirling Albion, and Hamill admits he will have decisions to make in terms of team selection as he seeks a stronger will to win from his players.

He said: “We’re always looking to try and improve.

“I’m just looking for that wee bit more hunger and desire, that will to win and to want to be an ugly team to play against.

“I made a career out of being one of those players, winning tackles and wanting to do well for your team-mates, but you can’t have two or three like that. It’s not possible. You need to have eight or nine.