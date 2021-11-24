Stranraer manager Jamie Hamill (pic: Bill McCandlish)

League action is on hold for a week as the third round of the Scottish Cup takes place, but Stranraer won’t be involved due to their shock second round KO by West of Scotland League side Darvel.

Instead the Blues boss will focus his attention on work on the training ground ahead of their next cinch League 2 fixture at Stenhousemuir on December 4.

"It would have been good to be in the next round of the Scottish Cyup, but unfortunately we're not."But probably a break's a good thing; you can go back and revisit a few things.

"We'll get them in and work them hard and hopefully get them in good stead for Stenhousemuir.”