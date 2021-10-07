Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill looks on during his side's win over Albion Rovers (pic: Bill McCandlish)

Stranraer led 1-0 at the break through a 35th minute Paul Woods goal and saw the game out in the second half – in much the same as leaders Kelty Hearts had done to them the previous week.

Hamill said: “I thought we were excellent throughout the first half. In the second half we took our foot off the gas to a certain point but it's game management.

"Kelty did it to us last week and I think we learned from that. You get behind the ball and defend and I thought we did that without Albion creating many opportunites.

"Sometimes when you're 1-0 teams pen you in and you're constantly making headers and blocked tackles, but I didn't think that was the case."