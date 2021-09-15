ccccc

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Edinburgh City was their their third defeat in six cinch League 2 matches this season – with all three reverses coming at Stair Park.

In contrast Stranraer are unbeaten on their travels, having taken four points from their three away games so far.

The Blues were left to rue a host of missed opportunities as a sucker punch goal 10 minutes from time by Ouzy See saw City depart with all three points.

Hamill’s side are at home again this Saturday when they welcome a Stenhousemuir side who moved off the foot of the table – and above Stranraer who are now second bottom – with their first win of the campaign at Annan on Saturday.

The Blues gaffer says there wasn’t much wrong with his side’s efforts against City and found coming away with nothing from the game hard to take.

He said: “The boys were fantastic today, just exactly what we were looking for on the back of the Partick Thistle game.

"We equipped ourselves really well then and even more so today - I'm in disbelief because of the amount of chances we created.

"It's so frustrating because you watch the boys in training, everybody comes in with a smile on their face and they hit the target all the time.

"They're constantly scoring goals and so bubbly and then when you go into that dressing room everybody's so deflated.

"Full credit to the boys because they didn't stop and kept working. We hit the post and it's just wee silly things that aren’t falling for us

"It's hard. I've been through it as a player and you can tell in games when you've done really well and you're in the dressing room deflated wondering when it's going to turn.

"We just need to dust them down and brush up on a couple of wee things.

"It's frustrating when you lose a soft goal inside the six-yard box and if you look back we've had four or five of them and it's just not fallen for us.

"The players are baffled at how they didn't even get a point, but that comes from me now.