Jamie Hamill was happy with the efforts of his team despite defeat at Kelty (pic: Bill McCandlish)

An early Nathan Austin header was all that separated the sides as league new boys Kelty preserved their unbeaten record and extended their lead at the top of the cinch League 2 table to four points.

Stranraer dropped to sevent place, but after the match a number of local observers hailed Stranraer as the best side Kelty have faced in the league this season.

And Hamill, while disappointed to lose, remains upbeat about the Blues’ prospects for a decent campaign

He said: “We've come away without any points and that is frustrating but it's pleasing to hear these things.

"We are trying to do the right things and it'll turn for us.”

The Stranraer boss admitted his post-match emotions were mixed between delight at the way his players acquitted themselves and frustration that their efforts didn’t bring any tangible rewards.

"It’s probably a bit of both,” he said. “It was frustrating that we didn't get anything from the game.

"Kelty scored after seven minutes which was disappointing because we'd started so well; the first five minutes we were on top of them.

"Nathan Austin does what he does, it was an excellent header but we can maybe prevent the cross coming in and be a wee bit tighter in the box

"It's frustrating coming away with a defeat. I thought every boy in the dressing room was excellent from start to finish.

"Kelty are a good team with lots of Premiership experience in their armour but I thought were posibly unlucky not to get anything from the game.

"We certainly dominated the second half and maybe 25 to 30 minutes of the first half as well so I thought we were unfortunate to find ourselves 1-0 down.

"But when you're playing against good players they take their chances. We had a couple of chances as well and we've just huffed and puffed round about the edge of the box and in front of the goalkeeper and it's just not fallen for us.

"But we just need to keep working away and we'll be fine."