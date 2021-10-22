Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill happy to have picked up point away to Stirling Albion

Jamie Hamill at Stirling Albion's Forthbank Stadium last Saturday (Photo: Bill McCandlish)

That draw sees the Blues in sixth place in League Two with 12 points from 10 games, four places and eight points behind their opponents last Saturday, ahead of a break from league duties this weekend for a Scottish Cup second-round tie at home to Darvel kicking off at 3pm.

Their visitors from East Ayrshire tomorrow are currently fifth in the West of Scotland Football League’s premier division with 32 points from 16 games.

Centre-forward Matty Yates was the Stair Park side’s scorer at Forthbank Stadium midway through the second half, on 67 minutes, but the teenager’s goal was cancelled out by a header from former Blues defender Adam Cummins just four minutes later.

Both sides had chances to claim all three points later on, Cummins heading just off target and Josh Walker hitting the crossbar with a free-kick from 20 yards out.

Talking to Mike McLean of Stranraer FC Live after Saturday’s match, Hamill said taking a point off Albion was no mean feat, adding: “It was an eachy-peachy game and if we’d have won the game I don’t think they’d have really had any qualms about it and maybe vice versa.

“A point was a fair result. It’s a point away from home.”

He was also impressed by Yates’s goal, saying: “Wee Matty’s got that ability and that’s where we’re trying to get him, inside the box, and making sure he’s hitting the side nets and things like that as well.

“It was a great finish from him, and there was good build-up play, getting down the sides of them, and a wee touch to finish it into the side netting, so I’m pleased with that.

That was Stranraer’s third draw at Forthbank in their last five visits, the other two having yielded wins, giving then an unbeaten record there stretching back a decade.

“That’s a good stat. Long may it continue,” said Hamill.

Going home with a point this time round was all the more impressive given the run Albion, now undefeated in seven games, are on.

"Stirling Albion are unbeaten in the last seven and for us to pick up a point was a good achievement,” added the 35-year-old.