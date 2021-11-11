Stranraer boss Jamie Hamill 'devastated' to see his 10-man side concede last-gasp equaliser away to Annan

Stranraer players celebrating scoring against Annan Athletic on Saturday (Photo: Bill McCandlish)

Sean Burns was sent off at the hosts’ Galabank Stadium over an off-the-ball incident just before half-time with the scores tied at 1-1, but, despite being at a numerical disadvantage for 45 minutes, Hamill’s side went on to take the lead three minutes from time, raising hopes of a Dumfries and Galloway derby victory against the odds.

Stranraer weren’t able to see the game out, however, with Annan summoning up an equaliser almost immediately and Hamill says he was “absolutely gutted” to drop the two points seemingly within reach for his team as the final whistle neared.

The Blues’ scorers were Ross Smith getting his first goal for the club To score two goals away from home with 10 men is pleasingon 24 minutes, from a Matty Yates cut-back, and Paul Woods with a header on 87 from a ball in by Yates.

On the scoresheet for Annan were Aidan Smith on 39 minutes and Owen Moxon on 88.

That 2-2 draw leaves Stranraer third bottom in League Two, with 13 points from 12 games, ahead of a trip to sixth-placed Edinburgh City, one point ahead of them and with a game in hand, tonight, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

“I’m absolutely gutted, to be honest,” Hamill told the club’s social media channels afterwards.

“I’m honestly devastated. I’m gutted for the boys because they put in a great shift to go 2-1 up, but that’s the kind f thing that’s happening to us now and it’s probably happened to us for most of the season.

“We’re just looking for that wee bit of luck and I don’t really think we’ve got that now, but I’ve got no complaints whatsoever because our endeavour, our work-rate, everything was there to see today.

“Even when we went down to 10 men, we were still trying to pass the ball, still trying to do the right things in the final third. Full credit to all the boys.

“Annan are a good team. To come away from here with a point I’d take any day, but it’s just the manner we’ve lost the goal when we’re 2-1 up in the 87th minute. Unfortunately we just didn’t see it out.