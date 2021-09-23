Stranraer manager Jamie Hamill (pic: Fife Photo Agency)

After their opening three cinch League 2 matches failed to yield even a single Stranraer goal, let alone a point, it all came good against Stenhousemuir.

And but for an impressive display from young visiting keeper David Wilson – whose string of stops included two penalty saves – the Warriors could have been on the wrong end of a much heavier defeat.

There were just two minutes on the clock when Broque Watson’s spot-kick was kept out by Wilson, but by the sixth minute Matthew Yates had put Stranraer in front.

Before half-time Yates too had a penalty saved, but Watson’s goal early in the second half deservedly doubled the lead.

Hamill said: “From the word go we were excellent. I had a sneaky feeling something was going to give today.

"The only thing I'm a wee bit baffled with is how we've only won 2-0. In the first half we were so far in front it was unbelievable.

"On the whole to get a victory and a clean sheet I'm not going to be greedy, but it could have been a lot more.

"We missed the first penalty but full credit to the boys, they continued sticking with it and we scored after six minutes.

"We miss another penalty and it could have been five or six in the first half and that's no disrespect to Stenny. They're a good team but it was a good day for ourselves.

"At half-time we said to the boys that they were going to come out and we handled the second half really well, it was a great performance and a great time to score the second goal.

"We just need to keep working, plodding away and doing the right things"

Next up for Stranraer is a trip to face league leaders Kelty Hearts.

Hamill’s side have yet to lose away from home in the league while Kelty haven’t lost at all, so something will have to give at New Central Park.

But the Stranraer boss says he’s treating the match the same as any other.

He said: “Our mindset will never change. If we’d have got beaten today we’d have continued on to Kelty as one we look forward to.