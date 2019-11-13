Stranraer boss can see positives in his side

Stevie Farrell reckons his side is showing signs they are set to put a few results together and climb the League One table.

The Blues boss saw leaders Raith Rovers record a 3-1 win over Stranraer on their home patch at the weekend.

But Farrell, despite being frustrated at the manner of the goals lost, says his men proved they can go toe to toe with the best in the division in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “We didn’t deserve to win against Raith but we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.

“I can see shoots in the performance that we can compete and at times we’re good.

“At other times, though, we can be naive.”

Stranraer will aim to take the positives from Saturday into this weekend when they welcome Airdrieonians to Stair Park.

Blues will go into the game second from bottom in League One on 10 points.

But nobody at the club will be pressing any panic buttons just yet

“There’s millions of football to be played,” said Farrell.

“We just have to keep working away and believing.

“I believe there’s a run in there for us and that we can pick up points.

“I still believe this team can be safe come the end of the season.

“Anybody who watched us at times against Raith Rovers would say that.”

Blues will have to do without Ryan Thomson for the Airdrieonians game after the midfielder broke his cheekbone in Kirkcaldy.

“After a minute we had to change it and Mark Stewart can’t give us that same presence as Ryan does,” said the boss.”