Stranraer beaten by Scott Brown double for Peterhead

Stranraer slipped to second bottom spot in the League One table after going down 2-1 to Peterhead at Stair Park on Saturday.

Two goals by Scott Brown made the long trip south a worthwhile one for the Blue Toon with David Dangana’s late counter not enough for the home side.

tranraer started brightly and within five minutes a curling Cameron Elliott effort deflected inches wide off Mick Dunlop and then James Hilton fired wide from a good position.

Peterhead responded well and when Paddy Boyle found Gary Fraser in a central position he let fly and had Dale Burgess scrambling as his effort just passed his right hand post.

At the other end it was Dunlop to the rescue again, blocking a goalbound Mark Stewart shot.

But on 19 minutes the visitors took the lead. Scott Brown took possession to the right of the Blues penalty area before cutting inside and firing an unstoppable low left footed drive in the bottom corner.

Four minutes later it should have been two. Boyle crossed from the left and Rory McAllister headed wide when he should have at least hit the target.

However a second goal did arrive 11 minutes before the break. Neat close control inside the box from Jack Leitch allowed him to find Brown on the edge and he curled a lovely effort past the helpless Burgess.

Brown had a hat-trick chance as the half drew to a close but this time his long range effort flew wide much to his disappointment.

Within two minutes after the restart Brown saw his afternoon come to end, limping off to be replaced by Ryan Conroy following a first half knock.

Stranraer then were very unfortunate not to score. Adam Cummins rose at a corner and saw his thumping header come straight back off the post before Hilton hammered the rebound that was deflected inches wide.

At the opposite end Lee Hamilton blocked a Conroy shot that would have surely made the result secure.

Stranraer continued to dominate the play but were unable to seriously test Greg Fleming with Elliott unable to reach a Hilton cross before David Dangana failed to connect at the end of a fine move.

With 20 minutes left Peterhead were stunned as McAllister got himself sent off after getting involved in a needless dialogue with the referee following a challenge on him that he took exception to, although no free-kick had been awarded.

Fleming had to punch clear a Robert Jones header from a corner as Peterhead continued to withstand a barrage of pressure but they were able to do so and keep control of the game.

However with five minutes remaining the home side finally struck as a cross from the left from Jordan Allan was neatly headed home by Aberdeen loanee David Dangana at the far post.

Minutes later after an almighty scramble the home side were denied by the woodwork again as Ian Smith saw a shot deflected on to the post.

Aidan Smith fired high and wide as Peterhead had a rare foray forward, then Burgess saved from Ben Armour as the seconds ticked away and despite the onslaught Peterhead defended resolutely and held on for an important victory.