Stranraer beaten by Forfar in battle of League One bottom two

Stranraer fell eight points adrift of the League One pack after going down at home to Forfar, the side immediately above them in the table.

Forfar hauled themselves right back to the rest of the league with their 4-2 win at Stranraer but the home side did their best to make it easy for them.

The Loons snapped up two chances in the first half, and cashed in again twice on the home side’s defensive frailties after Stranraer had pulled a goal back.

Stranraer were hard-hit by injuries. The Blues were missing skipper Jamie Hamill and experienced defender Scott Robertson, and Stevie Farrell had to name assistant gaffer Chris Aitken on the bench.

Both sides made a nervy start on a heavy pitch and the Loons passed up a great early opportunity.

Ross Forbes and Dale Hilson broke two on one from the halfway line but the former elected to pass to the latter and the chance was lost.

The opener was only delayed a few minutes. Mark Docherty had the freedom of the park six yards out to head home a free kick from the left, and Forfar were on their way to their first win at Stranraer in nine visits.

For all their pressure, Stranraer were posing minimal threat to Marc McCallum’s goal and, when the home side failed to pick up Ross Forbes at a short corner, he was able to drive into the box and set up Hilson for the second from close range.

Stranraer threw everything at their visitors at the restart and Robert Jones pulled one back on 57 minutes.

But Forbes restored the two-goal cushion from close range just two minutes later, after good work from Jamie Bain.

Sean Burns sealed the win nine minutes from time, although Jones headed a second for the Blues two minutes later.

Forfar deservedly claimed the spoils in an error-strewn match on a very heavy pitch that cut up badly, by virtue of making fewer mistakes and taking more chances.

But they won’t get as much help most weeks as they got from the Blues at Stair Park on Saturday.