Lee Miller and Stevie Farrell discuss Falkirk's draw in Stranraer.

The Bairns co-manager cut a frustrated figure after the match, but tried to put a brave face of the disappointment believing it "might be a good point looking back".

Stevie Farrell. Picture: Michael Gillen

Stevie Farrell thought his bottom of the league side deserved their point for their second half performance, particularly Joao Vitoria.

MATCH REPORT: Stranraer 1 Falkirk 1

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Blog from Stair Park, Stranraer