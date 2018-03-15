South of Scotland: Mid Annandale make it ten in a row

St Cuthbert Wanderers remain top of the South of Scotland League following a 1-0 win over Abbey Vale. Substitute Joe McMillan’s second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Dumfries High School.

Mid Annandale are their nearest challengers after their fine 2-1 win away to Bonnyton Thistle – their tenth consecutive victory on the trot. They had to do it the hard way though as they fell behind to a Rory Tait effort.

Dean Smith had a goal chalked off just before half-time but they didn’t let that deflate them as Sean Dunbar equalised a minute after the break before Connor Graham turned the games on its head. Dylan Neill missed a penalty as Bonnyton were reduced to ten men but it mattered little as the Mids held on.

A thumping 3-0 win for Threave Rovers against Newton Stewart moved them to third and bolstered their South of Scotland League title credentials.

Two first-half goals from Ben Irving and Dan Thom put Rovers into a commanding position and the win was sealed in style in the second half by Grant Middlemiss. It leaves Threave three points behind but with six games in hand over the league leaders Saints.

Elsewhere, Sean McKenzie and Lewis West both scored doubles as Nithsdale Wanderers put five past Heston Rovers, while Lochmaben won 3-0 against Dumfries YMCA.

Tonight Mid Annandale can go top for at least 24 hours if they overcome the challenge of Lochmaben at New King Edward Park (kick off 7pm), while St Cuthbert’s host Bonnyton Thistle in what looks like an intriguing encounter at St Mary’s tomorrow (Saturday, kick off 2pm).

Saturday’s other fixtures (all 3pm). Abbey Vale v Threave Rovers, Creetown v Stranraer, Newton Stewart v Upper Annandale, Nithsdale Wanderers v Lochar Thistle.