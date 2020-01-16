Rangers v Stranraer: The Stranraer line-up which shocked Rangers at Ibrox
Stranraer have played Rangers eight times. And lost seven of those games, without even scoring a goal.
The exception came on Boxing day 2013 when Jamie Longworth's 94th minute equaliser cancelled out Lee McCulloch's penalty and earned Stranraer a 1-1 draw - the first points Ally McCoist's runaway Leagie One leaders had dropped all season.
DAVID MITCHELL - Made over 200 appearances for Stranraer between 2009 and 2015. Now with Clyde, after spells with Dundee and Falkirk
SCOTT RUMSBY - Began career with Stranraer in 2013 and spent three years at Stair Park before joining Peterhead. After spell at Cowdenbeath moved to Clyde in 2018 and helped them to promotion last season.