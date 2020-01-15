Rangers v Stranraer: The last Gers team Stranraer faced at Ibrox
It's only been just over three years since Stranraer were last at Ibrox - but it's been all change down Govan way since then.
In August 2016 a Rangers side managed by Mark Waburton beat Brian Reid's side 3-0 in a League Cup tie. But there won't be too many survivors from that line-up on Friday night when the clubs meet again in the Scottish Cup.
WES FODERINGHAM - one of only three players from the Rangers starting line-up still at Ibrox. The 29-year-old Englishman now operates as back-up to Allan McGregor
DANNY WILSON - Scotland international who had two spells at Ibrox either side of a stint at Liverpool and captaining Hearts to the Championship in 2015 before rejoining Rangers. Now with Colorado Rapids.