Rangers v Stranraer: Game by game history of previous matches

Stranraer will play Rangers for only the ninth time in their history when they travel to Ibrox for Friday night's Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

So far it's seven Rangers wins and one memorable draw for Stranraer - here's the story of the previous eight encounters.

1: Stanraer 0 Rangers 1 (Scottish Cup, January 24th, 1948)

The first ever meeting between the sides is a Scottish Cup first round tie watched by 6,000 fans at Stair Park and which is only settled by a Willie Thornton goal 20 minutes from time

2 Rangers 8 Stranraer 0 (Scottish Cup, February 18th, 1989)

Stranraer's first - and so far only - Scottish Cup visit to Ibrox isn't a happy experience. Already a goal down through Ian Ferguson after 11 minutes, the roof falls in on the visitors in a devastating blitz of five goals in an 11-minute spell just before half-time from Kevin Drinkell, John Brown (2), Ally McCoist and Mark Walters. Drinkell adds a seventh early in the second half before McCoist completes the scoring.

3 Stranraer 0 Rangers 5 (League Cup, August 19th, 1992)

Rangers' lethal double act of McCoist and Mark Hateley do all the damage in the third round tie at Stair Park with McCoist grabbing a hat-trick and Hateley scoring the other two.

4 Stranraer 0 Rangers 3 (League One, August 17th, 2013)

Rangers take the honours in the first ever league match between the sides, killing the game off with three goals in the first half hour from Andy Little, Lewis Macleod and Lee McCulloch

5 Rangers 1 Stranraer 1 (League One, December 26th, 2013)

After winning their opening 15 League One games Rangers drop their first points of the season to Stranraer as Jamie Longworth's goal in the fourth minute of injury time cancels out McCulloch's first-half penalty.

6 Stranraer 0 Rangers 2 (League One, February 25th, 2014)

Rangers strike early and late to claim the points as Lee Wallace gives them a fifth-minute lead and Jon Daly adds a second a minute from time.

7 Rangers 3 Stranraer 0 (League One, April 26th, 2014)

Stranraer are unable to repeat their exploits of their previous visit to Ibrox in a match marked by a minute's silence in memory of Gers legend Sandy Jardine. Goals by Fraser Aird, the late Raul Peralta and Dean Shiels secure the win.

8 Rangers 3 Stranraer 0 (Betfred Cup, July 25th, 2016)

Two Martyn Waghorn goals in the first 16 minutes set Rangers on course for the knockout stages of the new-look Betfred Cup with Niko Kranjcar adding a third early in the second half.