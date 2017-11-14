Newton Stewart settle for draw at Lochar Thistle

There were three South of Scotland League matches played last Saturday with the pick of them being at Maxwelltown High School where second top Lochar Thistle played hosts to fourth placed Newton Stewart.

The home side had the opportunity of hitting the top spot over present leaders Heston Rovers if they could take the three points but in an exciting match they had to be content with a single point.

Things looked good early on for Lochar with Iain Anderson giving them the lead in the seventh minute but within two minutes Roddy Cooksley had belled the match.

Lochar retook the lead on the half hour mark with Anderson again finding the net to give his side an advantage that they took into the break.

Newton started the second half on the attack and had their opponents under pressure.

It was therefore no surprise when striker Robert Middleton found an equaliser in the 50th minute of the game.

Better was to come for the visitors though when five minutes later Graeme Blain put them ahead for the first time in the match.

The Creesiders had been reduced to ten men when central defender Scott Forrester was sent off for a second yellow and Lochar used this advantage to pressurise the Newton defence although it took until three minutes from time when the fresh legs of substitute Lee Martin found an equaliser to compete the scoring. Nithsdale Wanderers seem to have found some good form and they recorded a 2-1 victory over Bonnyton Thistle at Sanquhar while Stranraer and St Cuthbert Wanderers shared eight goals and the points at Stair Park.

Saints goals came from four different scorers with Ian miller, Robert Paisley, Andrew Donley and Ross Hunter all finding the net.

The second round of the SFA Regional Challenge Cup was played with several local teams taking part however the only surviving one now is Threave Rovers who beat Mid Annandale 3-0 at Meadow Park.

Results

Saturday 11th November 2017

South of Scotland League

Lochar Thistle 3 Newton Stewart 3

Nithsdale Wanderers 2 Bonnyton Thistle 1

Stranraer 4 St Cuthbert Wanderers 4

South League Cup second round

Abbey Vale 4 Lochmaben 1

SFA Regional Challenge Cup (South)

BSC Glasgow 2 East Stirling 1

Civil Service Strollers 4 Dalbeattie Star 1

Edusport Academy 2 Spartans 1

Leith Athletic 3 Edinburgh University 2

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 5 Tynecastle 1

Threave Rovers 3 Mid Annandale 0

Vale of Leithen 3 Upper Annandale 1

Whitehill Welfare 3 Creetown 0